Aesthetic Cowardly lion from Wizard of Oz psd. Remastered by rawpixel More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 8568187 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1200 x 1500 px | 300 dpi | 13.51 MB Small JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1200 x 1500 px | 300 dpi