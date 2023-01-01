https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8579566Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlower patterned png badge sticker, oriental Chinese design, transparent backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8579566View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 4000 pxSVG | 118.88 KBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Flower patterned png badge sticker, oriental Chinese design, transparent backgroundMore