https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8587812Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic vintage fruit tree illustration. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 8587812View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1530 x 1020 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 1530 x 1020 px | 300 dpi | 8.96 MBAesthetic vintage fruit tree illustration. Remastered by rawpixelMore