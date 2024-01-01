https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8590484Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVenetian mask collage element, isolated image psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 8590484View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 3850 x 3850 px | 300 dpi | 344.05 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 3850 x 3850 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Venetian mask collage element, isolated image psdMore