https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8622913Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGold lantern, Chinese New Year decoration psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8622913View LicensePSDJPEGPSD 2667 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 61.38 MBInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2667 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Gold lantern, Chinese New Year decoration psdMore