https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624223Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSewing threads collage element, isolated image psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 8624223View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 3208 x 1804 px | 300 dpi | 120.27 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3208 x 1804 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Sewing threads collage element, isolated image psdMore