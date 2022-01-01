https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624272Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic vintage plant border psd. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8624272View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 1334 px | 300 dpi | 51.51 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 400 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1167 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 1334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Aesthetic vintage plant border psd. Remastered by rawpixelMore