https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8625590Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStrawberry layer cake collage element, isolated image psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 8625590View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 3272 x 3272 px | 300 dpi | 204.89 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3272 x 3272 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Strawberry layer cake collage element, isolated image psdMore