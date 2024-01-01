Two macarons collage element, isolated image psd More Free Royalty Free PSD ID : 8626254 View License

This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixel

PSD

JPEG PSD 2072 x 2072 px | 300 dpi | 31.6 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2072 x 2072 px | 300 dpi

Free Download