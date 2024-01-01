https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626888Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng Austrian mushroom dish sticker, transparent backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8626888View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 960 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1200 px Best Quality PNG 3732 x 2985 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Png Austrian mushroom dish sticker, transparent backgroundMore