https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627026Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text7th war loan. Now--all together (1945) vintage poster by C.C. Beall. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627026View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 866 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2526 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3836 x 5316 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3836 x 5316 px | 300 dpi | 116.71 MBFree Download7th war loan. Now--all together (1945) vintage poster by C.C. Beall. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More