rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627026
7th war loan. Now--all together (1945) vintage poster by C.C. Beall. Original public domain image from the Library of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

7th war loan. Now--all together (1945) vintage poster by C.C. Beall. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8627026

View License

Editorial use only

7th war loan. Now--all together (1945) vintage poster by C.C. Beall. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More