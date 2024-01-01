https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627076Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDarling of the gods (1904). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627076View LicenseJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1085 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1085 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1085 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6779 x 6808 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1085 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1085 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1085 px | 300 dpiOriginal TIFF 6779 x 6808 px | 300 dpi | 264.12 MBFree DownloadDarling of the gods (1904). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More