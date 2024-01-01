https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627088Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMarble head of a youth (A.D. 41–54). Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627088View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2583 x 3229 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2583 x 3229 px | 300 dpi | 47.76 MBFree DownloadMarble head of a youth (A.D. 41–54). Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More