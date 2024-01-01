rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627088
Marble head of a youth (A.D. 41&ndash;54). Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8627088

View License

