https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627096Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAnatomical plates, published by Dr. Parker. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627096View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 913 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2662 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5915 x 7778 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5915 x 7778 px | 300 dpi | 263.29 MBFree DownloadAnatomical plates, published by Dr. Parker. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More