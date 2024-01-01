https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627097Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Tennis Player (1896) by Eugen Kirchner. Original public domain image from the Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627097View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 968 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2822 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4694 x 3785 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4694 x 3785 px | 300 dpi | 101.7 MBFree DownloadThe Tennis Player (1896) by Eugen Kirchner. Original public domain image from the Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More