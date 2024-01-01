rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627099
No. 39 Chambers St., New York, opposite the Rotunda, rebuilt on the scite [sic] of the (formerly) New York Bath (1830) by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

No. 39 Chambers St., New York, opposite the Rotunda, rebuilt on the scite [sic] of the (formerly) New York Bath (1830) by Anthony Imbert. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8627099

View License

No. 39 Chambers St., New York, opposite the Rotunda, rebuilt on the scite [sic] of the (formerly) New York Bath (1830) by Anthony Imbert. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More