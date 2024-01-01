rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627100
Standing woman, possibly Venus or Eve (16th century). Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Standing woman, possibly Venus or Eve (16th century). Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8627100

View License

Standing woman, possibly Venus or Eve (16th century). Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More