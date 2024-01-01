https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627119Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNew York Harbor (1852) by Fitz Henry Lane. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627119View LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2332 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2729 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4096 x 2729 px | 300 dpi | 64 MBFree DownloadNew York Harbor (1852) by Fitz Henry Lane. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More