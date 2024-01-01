rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627133
Leaf from an Antiphonary. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Leaf from an Antiphonary. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8627133

View License

Leaf from an Antiphonary. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More