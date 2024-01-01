https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627138Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGiacomo Lenghi's Frescoe at Pompeii showing a parrot pulling a chariot driven by a cricket (1840-1870). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627138View LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 805 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2718 x 1823 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 805 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2718 x 1823 px | 300 dpi | 28.39 MBFree DownloadGiacomo Lenghi's Frescoe at Pompeii showing a parrot pulling a chariot driven by a cricket (1840-1870). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More