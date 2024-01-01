rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627147
Affinities (1911) vintage woman riding an automobile. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Affinities (1911) vintage woman riding an automobile. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8627147

View License

Affinities (1911) vintage woman riding an automobile. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More