https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627147Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAffinities (1911) vintage woman riding an automobile. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627147View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6388 x 7984 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6388 x 7984 px | 300 dpi | 291.87 MBFree DownloadAffinities (1911) vintage woman riding an automobile. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More