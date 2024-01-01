rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627195
Missionary map of the world showing prevailing religions of its various nations and the central stations of all Protestant…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Missionary map of the world showing prevailing religions of its various nations and the central stations of all Protestant missionary societies. (1902) by August R. Ohman. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8627195

View License

Missionary map of the world showing prevailing religions of its various nations and the central stations of all Protestant missionary societies. (1902) by August R. Ohman. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More