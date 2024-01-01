https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627195Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMissionary map of the world showing prevailing religions of its various nations and the central stations of all Protestant missionary societies. (1902) by August R. Ohman. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627195View LicenseJPEGTIFFPresentation JPEG 2560 x 1441 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover JPEG 2560 x 1441 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 2560 x 1441 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1081 px | 300 dpiYoutube JPEG 2560 x 1441 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1081 px | 300 dpi4K HD JPEG 3840 x 2162 px | 300 dpi5K HD JPEG 5120 x 2882 px | 300 dpi8K HD JPEG 7680 x 4323 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 15000 x 8444 px | 300 dpiTIFF 15000 x 8444 px | 300 dpi | 724.8 MBFree DownloadMissionary map of the world showing prevailing religions of its various nations and the central stations of all Protestant missionary societies. (1902) by August R. Ohman. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More