Indra Conveying Jina Rishabhanatha (Adinatha) on Airavata, Folio from a Bhaktamara Stotra (Hymn of the Immortal Devotee)…
Indra Conveying Jina Rishabhanatha (Adinatha) on Airavata, Folio from a Bhaktamara Stotra (Hymn of the Immortal Devotee) (1800-1825). Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

