rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627219
American eagle badge (1890) by Andrew B. Graham. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

American eagle badge (1890) by Andrew B. Graham. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8627219

View License

American eagle badge (1890) by Andrew B. Graham. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More