https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627219Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAmerican eagle badge (1890) by Andrew B. Graham. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627219View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1126 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3283 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7036 x 6600 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7036 x 6600 px | 300 dpi | 265.76 MBFree DownloadAmerican eagle badge (1890) by Andrew B. Graham. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More