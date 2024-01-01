rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627220
What's Humane Life, Where Nothing Long Can Stand? Time Flyes, Our Glory Fades, and Death's (1656–1701) by William Faithorne. Original public domain image from the Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

ID : 
8627220

