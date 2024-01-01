rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627229
Aerostatic magazine (1878) Rivista aerostatica by Augusto Grossi. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Aerostatic magazine (1878) Rivista aerostatica by Augusto Grossi. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8627229

View License

Aerostatic magazine (1878) Rivista aerostatica by Augusto Grossi. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More