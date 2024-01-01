https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627234Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCentennial (1876) by William R. Smith. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627234View LicenseJPEGTIFFPoster JPEG 3508 x 4912 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3572 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6020 x 8430 px | 300 dpiPoster TIFF 3508 x 4912 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3572 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 6020 x 8430 px | 300 dpi | 290.42 MBFree DownloadCentennial (1876) by William R. Smith. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More