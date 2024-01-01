https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627255Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBowl with a Horseman Spearing a Serpent (1300-1400). Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627255View LicenseJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3658 x 3658 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiOriginal TIFF 3658 x 3658 px | 300 dpi | 76.61 MBFree DownloadBowl with a Horseman Spearing a Serpent (1300-1400). Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More