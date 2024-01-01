https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627262Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPenrhyn Stanlaws' Winter (1907). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627262View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 905 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2641 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3548 x 4702 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3548 x 4702 px | 300 dpi | 95.5 MBFree DownloadPenrhyn Stanlaws' Winter (1907). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More