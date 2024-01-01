https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627270Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTwo horses being ridden by jockeys (1896). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627270View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 903 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2633 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 12103 x 9104 px | 300 dpiTIFF 12103 x 9104 px | 300 dpi | 630.53 MBFree DownloadTwo horses being ridden by jockeys (1896). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More