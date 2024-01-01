https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627276Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGeneral Washington on a White Charger (835) by American 19th Century. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627276View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 905 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2640 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3050 x 4044 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3050 x 4044 px | 300 dpi | 70.62 MBFree DownloadGeneral Washington on a White Charger (835) by American 19th Century. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More