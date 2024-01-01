https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627283Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEnshrined Buddha (1850). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627283View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 8085 x 10106 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8085 x 10106 px | 300 dpi | 467.57 MBFree DownloadEnshrined Buddha (1850). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More