rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627313
Size comparison of ocean liner "Kaiser Wilhelm der Grosse" to Trinity Church, the St. Paul Building in New York, the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Size comparison of ocean liner "Kaiser Wilhelm der Grosse" to Trinity Church, the St. Paul Building in New York, the Washington Monument, and the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. (1988) by Gray Litho. Co., N.Y. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8627313

View License

Size comparison of ocean liner "Kaiser Wilhelm der Grosse" to Trinity Church, the St. Paul Building in New York, the Washington Monument, and the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. (1988) by Gray Litho. Co., N.Y. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More