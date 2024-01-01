rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627333
Ceramic female still bank. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Ceramic female still bank. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8627333

View License

Ceramic female still bank. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More