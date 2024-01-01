https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627432Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTaking a flyer (1909), vintage female horse rider illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627432View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 940 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2742 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6664 x 8505 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6664 x 8505 px | 300 dpi | 324.35 MBFree DownloadTaking a flyer (1909), vintage female horse rider illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More