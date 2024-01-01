https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627447Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFigure of a Monk (9th-10th century), Tendai Priest statue. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627447View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7985 x 9981 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7985 x 9981 px | 300 dpi | 456.08 MBFree DownloadFigure of a Monk (9th-10th century), Tendai Priest statue. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More