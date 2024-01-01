https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627496Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSyracuse University (1905), young crewman sitting in a racing shell grasping an oar. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627496View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 759 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2214 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5768 x 9117 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5768 x 9117 px | 300 dpi | 300.95 MBFree DownloadSyracuse University (1905), young crewman sitting in a racing shell grasping an oar. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More