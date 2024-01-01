rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627496
Syracuse University (1905), young crewman sitting in a racing shell grasping an oar. Original public domain image from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Syracuse University (1905), young crewman sitting in a racing shell grasping an oar. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8627496

View License

Syracuse University (1905), young crewman sitting in a racing shell grasping an oar. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More