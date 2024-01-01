rawpixel
Victoria, Queen. Ticket of Admission to the Guildhall of the City of London on Lord Mayor's Day, 9th November (1837).…
Victoria, Queen. Ticket of Admission to the Guildhall of the City of London on Lord Mayor's Day, 9th November (1837). Original public domain image from the Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

