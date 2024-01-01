https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627559Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNoh mask of a woman (18th-19th century). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627559View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3639 x 4548 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3639 x 4548 px | 300 dpi | 94.74 MBFree DownloadNoh mask of a woman (18th-19th century). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More