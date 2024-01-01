https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627579Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCock Bird & Dogs (1901). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627579View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 412 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1202 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 15000 x 5153 px | 300 dpiTIFF 15000 x 5153 px | 300 dpi | 442.32 MBFree DownloadCock Bird & Dogs (1901). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More