https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627628Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIndian chief portrait illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627628View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1184 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3453 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6843 x 6752 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6843 x 6752 px | 300 dpi | 264.42 MBFree DownloadIndian chief portrait illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More