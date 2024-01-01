rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627628
Indian chief portrait illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Indian chief portrait illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8627628

View License

Indian chief portrait illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More