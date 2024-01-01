rawpixel
Dish with Design of Two Dragons Chasing a Flaming Pearl amidst Clouds (18th century) lacquerware. Original public domain image from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

ID : 
8627645

