https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627671Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text"Seated Spaniel Dog" still bank (20th century). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627671View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1584 x 2375 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1584 x 2375 px | 300 dpi | 21.57 MBFree Download"Seated Spaniel Dog" still bank (20th century). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More