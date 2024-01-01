rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627685
Fragment of Coffin Lid (332&ndash;30 BC) sculpture. Original public domain image from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Fragment of Coffin Lid (332–30 BC) sculpture. Original public domain image from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8627685

View License

Fragment of Coffin Lid (332–30 BC) sculpture. Original public domain image from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More