https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627688Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAllegory of Painting (1765) by François Boucher. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627688View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 945 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2757 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3227 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3227 px | 300 dpi | 75.67 MBFree DownloadAllegory of Painting (1765) by François Boucher. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More