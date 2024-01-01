https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627703Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBalloon labeled "H. Lachambre," with two men riding in the basket (1880). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627703View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 934 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2540 x 3264 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2540 x 3264 px | 300 dpi | 47.48 MBFree DownloadBalloon labeled "H. Lachambre," with two men riding in the basket (1880). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More