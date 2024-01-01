rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627711
Seated Buddha (19th&ndash;early 20th century) sculpture. Original public domain image from the Saint Louis Art Museum.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Seated Buddha (19th–early 20th century) sculpture. Original public domain image from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8627711

View License

Seated Buddha (19th–early 20th century) sculpture. Original public domain image from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More