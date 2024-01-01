https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627712Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFallen toddler boy (1928-1941) by Miep de Feijter. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627712View LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1428 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3412 x 2437 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1428 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3412 x 2437 px | 300 dpi | 47.61 MBFree DownloadFallen toddler boy (1928-1941) by Miep de Feijter. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More