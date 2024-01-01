rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627715
Mirror with Design of Humans and Animals in Landscape Settings (2nd century BC) metalwork design. Original public domain…
Mirror with Design of Humans and Animals in Landscape Settings (2nd century BC) metalwork design. Original public domain image from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8627715

View License

