rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627735
Cast Iron Garden Balcony (1935&ndash;1942) by Gilbert Sackerman. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Cast Iron Garden Balcony (1935–1942) by Gilbert Sackerman. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8627735

View License

Cast Iron Garden Balcony (1935–1942) by Gilbert Sackerman. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More